KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former UH player RJ Hollis and former UH player and coach Rich Miano discuss Hawaii’s 31-20 win over Albany.

Although Hawaii notched its first victory of the season over the weekend, the Rainbow Warriors left much to be desired. The HFF crew evaluates UH’s performance on Saturday and also previews the team’s next game: A visit to No. 13 Oregon.

Hawaii Football Final can be found on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms.