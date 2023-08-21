HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Associated Press has reported a hefty number of scams that are circulating in the wake of Lāhaina’s complete devastation, and the tragedies induced by the four fires that ravaged Maui.

One of the more nefarious scams that is making its way around social media is that those who accept help from FEMA will have to forfeit all property rights.

Obviously, this is not true as this is not a condition for aid from the federal government.

“Applying for disaster assistance does not grant FEMA or the federal government authority or ownership of your property or land,” writes FEMA on its website which provides up-to-date information about the fire.

FEMA also directly responded to the social media scams with this announcement:

“This is one of many factors reviewed to determine what kind of disaster assistance you may be eligible for. If the results of the inspection deem your home to be uninhabitable, that information is only used to determine the amount of FEMA assistance you may receive to make your home safe, sanitary and functional.” — FEMA via X

As of Sunday, more than $8 million has been approved to assist nearly 2,500 households on Maui. This includes a one-time payout to families for $700 for things like clothing, food and transportation.

All of this is in addition to the $1.6 million that has been approved for rental assistance along with their intent to pay for survivors’ temporary housing in the wake of the fires.

The following is FEMA’s Fact Sheet on what is being done:

As of Sunday, Aug. 20, there are more than 1,000 federal personnel on the ground in Maui assisting residents in their greatest time of need, including nearly 450 search and rescue team members and 40 canines trained to identify remains. FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going to shelters and survivors’ homes to help people register for assistance.



To date, the Biden-Harris Administration has approved $8.2 million in assistance to over 2,700 households, including $3.4 million in initial rental assistance.



FEMA has made available more than 50,000 meals, 75,000 liters of water, 5,000 cots and 10,000 blankets and shelter supplies to the county government for distribution.



Thanks to the significant partnership between the Hawaii Fire Relief Housing program administered by the American Red Cross and funded by FEMA, all survivors previously housed in congregate shelters will be offered temporary emergency lodging in hotels by the end of day on Monday, Aug. 21. More than 350 Red Cross disaster responders are working in coordination with partners to ensure people receive help as quickly as possible.

Last week, President Biden made additional disaster funding available to the state of Hawaii, unlocking the federal government’s ability to cover all eligible expenses for debris removal and emergency protective measures in Maui County and assistance for emergency protective measures for Hawaii County. The President authorized the federal cost share to be increased from 75% to 100% for 30 days that the Governor selects within the first 120 days.

Nearly 650 personnel from the Department of Defense and 140 members of the Coast Guard are actively participating in the coordinated response to the Western Maui Wildfire. They are assisting with fire suppression, searching debris for remains, distributing fuel, and providing additional life-sustaining support.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has deployed 62 responders, 16 remote personnel, and 43 contractors who are assisting with public works and engineering support, which includes installing 15 generators for temporary emergency power, planning for debris collection and removal, and scoping potential requirements for temporary construction of critical public facilities such as schools, fire and police stations.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has deployed nearly 50 responders to Maui following the Hawaii wildfires and has a full incident command team on the ground working closely with FEMA and other federal, state, and local partners. The agency’s efforts are focused on identifying, removing, and safely disposing of household hazardous waste and disaster debris to protect residents from environmental and health hazards. This is the next step in the recovery process before the clearing of debris. EPA’s response efforts while on Maui will be guided by its cultural resources and historic properties plan that the agency is working to develop with the Hawaii State Historic Preservation Division. This plan will help responders identify, protect, and properly handle cultural resources, which were significantly impacted during the wildfire.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has deployed emergency responders to support the Federal response to the wildfires in Maui. DOE is working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Hawaii State Energy Office, and the Hawaii Office of Emergency Management.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) has deployed 95 responders from ASPR, including experts from the National Disaster Medical System’s Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team and a Victim Identification Center team to assist Maui County with victim identification. In addition, Secretary Becerra issued a Public Health Emergency shortly after the President’s disaster declaration, giving CMS health care providers and suppliers greater flexibility in meeting emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries on the ground. HHS’ Disaster Distress Helpline – 1-800-985-5990 – is available to provide immediate counseling to anyone affected by the wildfires.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has more than 30 staff on the ground in Hawaii and are phasing in more. Survivors and businesses who register for FEMA assistance will also be eligible for low-interest disaster loans. To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, survivors must contact FEMA. Information and details on the location of business recovery centers is available by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955. Additionally, SBA this week opened a Disaster Business Recovery Center (BRC) for survivors of the Maui wildfires – including homeowners, renters, and small business owners – to seek financial assistance. The SBA Recovery Center is located at Hawaii Technology Development Corporation, Maui Research Technology Center, Building # A, Ste. 119 (Conference Room), 590 Lipoa Pkwy, Kihei, HI 96753.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service approved waivers, including those that will allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in Hawaii, including on Maui, to purchase hot foods with SNAP benefits through September 14; allow package size flexibility for those using the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program through October 31 so they have more options to purchase what is available; and allow parents or guardians to pick up meals for children at grab ‘n go sites. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has deployed a Burned Area Emergency Response team to analyze and map the impacts of the fire to watersheds, including the potential for runoff and debris flows to carry hazardous materials, and support state and local staff in assessing post-fire watershed conditions.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is providing a 90-day relief from foreclosures of Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgages and home equity conversion mortgages. Homeowners affected by the disaster should contact their mortgage or loan servicer immediately. They can also call the FHA Resource Center at 1-800-304-9320 for additional information and visit the FHA Disaster Relief site to learn more about disaster relief options for FHA homeowners. HUD also released regulatory and administrative waivers to help communities accelerate their recovery. This includes funding for housing rehabilitation and reconstruction, homebuyer programs replacing disaster damaged residences, infrastructure improvements and assistance to people at risk of homelessness. HUD has assigned experienced Disaster Technical Assistance providers that will be available remotely and, on the ground, to support local leaders help communities and families that were experiencing homelessness before the devastating fires and those that may require homeless services because of the fires.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has created a disaster and emergencies guide to handling finances, including resources to help impacted residents recover, such as tackling housing issues, protecting your finances, dealing with property damage, managing your bills, and asking for help from financial companies like banks, credit cards and other lenders. If residents are having trouble with a financial company, they can submit a complaint online or by calling (855) 411-CFPB (2372

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is making available $3 million, the full amount of “quick release” Emergency Relief (ER) funds requested by the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), to offset costs associated with traffic management services in the wake of the wildfires. Additionally, DOT currently has three temporary flight restrictions in place to help facilitate search and rescue missions and has worked with major U.S. airlines that serve Kahului Airport to promote flexible travel policies.

The Heritage Emergency National Task Force (HENTF), a partnership between FEMA and Smithsonian Institution, is working through the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to ensure that museums and cultural heritage sites are incorporated into FEMA preliminary damage assessments to anticipate needs associated with long-term recovery planning.

This is information that you can share with your family and neighbors and more importantly with the survivors who are dealing with chaos and upheaval. Anything that can provide a bit of peace and hope is something that is really needed right now.