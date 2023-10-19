HONOLULU (KHON2) — The wildfires on Maui have impacted all aspects of life for families and keiki.

From losing homes and everything contained within to schools and businesses, there is total devastation in some areas.

Something that we can do to help with relief efforts is to ensure keiki can celebrate the holidays regardless of how much they have lost.

Makana nō nā Keiki is a grass roots movement aiming to connect children and families that were impacted by the Aug, 8 Maui wildfires of Lāhainā and Kula.

The organization is helping to connect caring people that want to help rejuvenate the spirits of keiki on Maui with those in need of a bit of holiday spirit.

They plan to provide a Keiki Christmas wishes program which will provide families with a day of celebration.

It will cater directly to the impacted families with personal and meaningful gifts, cultural games, a meal and a lot of Aloha.