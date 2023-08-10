HONOLULU (KHON2) — The images are staggering, hundreds of businesses burned to the ground and the loss of life is heartbreaking.

Businesses all along Front Street are no longer standing. Some are just shells of buildings where the community and visitors gathered to share good times.

Pioneer Inn, a historical building, no longer exists. The Old Lahaina Luau, Lahaina Gateway were also reportedly damaged.

The Lahaina Arts Society building no longer has a roof and, from all appearances so far, looks gutted. The much beloved banyan tree on the property is still standing but does appear to have sustained some damage.

Apparently the vault of First Hawaiian Bank is still standing.

Island Grocery said their store is operational and their refrigerators are working.

A homeless resource center that housed more than 150 residents was a total loss. Ka Hale A Ke Ola said it lost all of their buildings, which included 78 units.

The Governor and other officials are touring the area and will have a news conference at 3:30 p.m., which will stream on KHON2.com and air on KHII.