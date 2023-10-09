HONOLULU (KHON2) — The county of Maui has lifted restrictions for three more residential zones.

Residents in zones 3-a, 3-b and 3-c, which include Wahikuli, Ainakea and Fleming roads who registered over the weekend will be able to return to their properties on Monday, Oct. 9 and Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The return of tourism to West Maui is underway; and while reaction has remained mixed, there were no issues to report on day one.



So what kind of difference will the economy and businesses see and how can the westside continue to move forward?

For the answer to question, KHON2 turned to Pamela Tumpap who is President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

She will discuss: