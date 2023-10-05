HONOLULU (KHON2) — West Maui is set to reopen in three days to visitors. While some have said it’s too soon, some businesses have already reopened with modified schedules.

After the Oct. 8 date was announced, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen offered a phased approach to the reopening of Kapalua to Kahana first. The Ritz-Carlton and Montage Kapalua Bay said they will reopen on Oct. 8 and the restaurant Taverna Maui reopened on Wednesday.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“Many of our team members have been learning how coming back is going to be for them and we too are part of that learning and growth process,” Adam Jed, Taverna spokesperson.

He said over a third of their employees lost their homes in the fire or a loved one. He said not everyone is coming back to work right away and they will start by opening only five days a week

“We’re watching how people are growing and responding through this process it’s going to take some time,” said Jed. “And there’s no doubt as we reopen its going to be modified schedules and going to align with what the needs are for the community and the island.”

Duke’s Beach House Maui in Kaanapali reopened one month ago. The restaurant said more than 80% of business has been locals and returning to work was met with mixed emotions. Of the 200 plus employees prior to the fire, 180 went back to work.

“I understand the feeling to hunker down and heal and I also understand people are eager to get back to work,” said Nick Ware, general manager at Duke’s.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Several businesses in Lahaina are unable to reopen due to the unsafe water advisory

some believe it’s still too soon to welcome people back and hope people are respectful.