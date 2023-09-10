HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that broke out in a Waikiki apartment on Sunday afternoon.

HFD said they were called to the scene at Kaioo Drive just shortly before 3:05 p.m. When they arrived, they found the two-story structure engulfed in smoke and flames.

HFD said that due to concerns of the structure’s integrity, a search for occupants was done only after the blaze was extinguished at around 3:40 p.m.

Once firefighters could confirm entry into the building was safe, they found two occupants dead in their home.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire to break out and to provide damage estimates.

American Red Cross was contacted to assist with any displaced occupants.