HONOLULU (KHON2) — Donations continue to pile up at the Maui Relief Storage Facility on Oahu and organizers need your help.

Dozens of containers are filled with clothes and essential goods at Oha’s Kakaako Warehouse.

Organizers said a container a day gets shipped to its Maui hub, but they still need your help with sorting and volunteering.

If you’d like to help visit www.hawaiicouncil.org/helpmaui/volunteer.