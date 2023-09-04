LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The 150-year-old banyan tree that has grown in the heart of Lāhainā is the largest of its kind in the United States.

It spans across nearly two acres of space, and residents and visitors have utilized its shade and protection for many different events and gatherings.

“Weddings, vow renewals, honeymoon photographs, are among the multitude of memories people have of the Lāhainā banyan,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Since the roots of the tree grow from its branches down to the ground, banyan tree complexes end up having several root trunks that create the illusion of a grove; when in fact, it is a single tree.

The focus on Lāhainā’s famed banyan tree surviving the destruction of a fire that consumed most of the town is because it is a symbol of hope for the future of Lāhainā’s residents and businesses.

While the tree is looking pretty bad from to the untrained eye.

“Thousands of leaves on the mammoth tree are scorched; but its multiple trunks show little sign of being singed during the Aug. 8 firestorm that devastated this historic, coastal West Maui community,” said a spokesperson for DLNR.

Arborists have been working on saving Lāhainā’s great tree since the area was safe for them to enter after the fire.

Thanks to Maui’s arborists, landscapers and volunteers who formed a hui to care for the tree, it is now receiving unprecedented “tender loving care”.

These are the steps arborists have been taken up to this point to help the tree repair and survive:

The first step is to do what is called aeration. This is breaking up the compaction of the soil. That means they are breaking up the burnt soil so that moisture can enter.

Once the soil is broken up, they will be putting a compost on the tree. This contains microorganisms that will help the tree take in nutrients.

Next, they will be putting on what is called a bio char. This is a type of material that will assist the tree to absorb moisture and nutrients.

But because not everything the tree absorbs will be beneficial to it, volunteers will add an acid that will help destroy foreign materials that could harm the tree.

The steps that follow include monitoring the soil moisture which means that someone will be checking the moisture of the soil and the tree every few days. This will include documenting the recovery process of the tree so they can monitor its healing.

During all of this, arborists will be watering the tree. This is where monitoring and documenting will really come in handy because it will help them not overwater the tree.

When arborists checked on the tree in the days following the fire, they said that they checked underneath the bark. What they found was that the tree still contained tissue that is alive. They said they did not observe major charring or scarring on the tree, unlike most other trees in the area.

Since then, volunteers arranged for water tankers douse the tree with hundreds of gallons of water every few hours.

“We did root samples last week and we had very good news as far as new life in the roots. A lot of new roots shooting off,” said landscape contractor Chris Imonti. “We tested the moisture and arborist Steve Nims, who is the unofficial leader of the Banyan Tree hui has analyzed all the treatments and he is out today putting sensors on the tree to measure growth rates. With the compost tea we are seeing good results and as long as we give it enough love, I think it’s going to be fine.”

Imonti owns and operates C. Imonti Landscaping. For him, the tree occupies a very special place in his memories.

“I’ve been here for years and years; so, like many others, I have a personal attachment to the tree,” revealed Imonti. “To me, it’s a symbol of hope. We’re taking it to heart to try to bring back the tree, to give some hope to Lāhainā. We don’t know what’s down the line, but I think it’s going to be a new beginning for everybody.”

“At the Lāhainā Small Boat Harbor and behind the burned-out shell of the old courthouse, signs detailing the historical significance of the tree survived the flames,” said a spokesperson for the DLNR. “They detail the tree’s history.”

A plaque commemorates the planting of Lāhainā’s banyan tree which was burned during the fire that destroyed Lāhainā, Hawaii after the Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A plaque that commemorates the planting of Lāhainā’s banyan tree sits near a building that was destroyed during the blaze that destroyed Lāhainā, Hawaii after the Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

The image above provides a look at the history of the banyan tree in Lāhainā.

It reads: “Planted as a sapling in 1837, the Banyan Tree’s majestic proportions have been lovingly tended and symmetrically shaped by Lāhainā residents. They used the comfort of its shade as a gathering place for recreation, lu‘au feasts, and ceremonial events.”

The DLNR asked KHON2.com to note that they are not involved in the recovery of the Lāhainā Banyan Tree.