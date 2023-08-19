HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply announced on Saturday that its Unsafe Water Advisory has expanded to areas from Kaniau Road to Leialiʻi Parkway.

The advisory was first issued for Lāhainā and Upper Kula and remains in effect.

DWS said residents under the advisory are in areas where tap water can not be treated in any way to make it safe to utilize. Instead, residents are asked to use bottled water for things like drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation.

Drinking water sites have been set up in multiple locations in Lāhainā and Kula.

Maui County will continue to test water samples on Sunday to ensure waters meet the Hawaii Department of Health and federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations.