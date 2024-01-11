HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department is warning residents to be vigilant in calling 911 if they see flames or smell smoke. They will respond and take appropriate action.

The move comes after underground fires or hot spots have been detected in the last two months in Upcountry.

Maui Fire said in a news release, “These are the result of organic material continuing to smolder underground from the fires this August. When organic material, heat and oxygen come together, tiny smoldering underground fires continue to burn.”

The fires will not be detectable until they come to the surface, “producing smoke (or the smell of smoke), flames, and heat at the surface.”

MFD said most of the hot spots are next to areas of the August fires.

They warn to be vigilant about keeping tree trimmings, mulch, logs and yard waste at least 100 feet from structures or, better yet, removing the waste to disposal facilities.