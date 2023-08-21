University of Hawaii Warriors head football coach Timmy Chang took time out from practice recently, to appeal to Warrior football fans to do what they can to help the Hawaii Red Cross – KHON2 effort to raise funds in support of Maui wildfire victims.



Chang is among a long list of celebrities with Hawaii ties who have appealed to their fans to support displaced families and those impacted by the wildfires. They include: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota, former Major League baseball star Kurt Suzuki, singer/songwriter Nicole Scherzinger, TV personality/Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajack, American Idol 2023 Iam Tongi, local singer Henry Kapono, and American Idol finalist Jasmine Trias.



In a video message released this week, Chang said:



“Hi, this is head coach Timmy Chang. The wildfires in Maui were devastating to the Maui community, our friends, our families and our loved ones. We feel it here on Oahu, we feel it here at the University of Hawaii. … Please join the Red Cross and KHON2 for Malama Maui … We need all the help that we can get. Prayers and blessings to you, Maui. Maui Strong. Maui no ka oi,” Chang said.



To donate please go to the Malama Maui page.



