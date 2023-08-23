HONOLULU (KHON) – U.S. Senator Brian Schatz is calling for more federal funding and resources to support Maui’s recovery in the aftermath of the destructive wildfires that swept through parts of Kula and the historic Lahaina town on August 8.

“We knew from the very beginning that Maui was going to need the maximum amount of federal support. We are starting to get clarity on where the feds can be most helpful,” said Schatz.

In a letter to the President, Schatz wrote, “Given the extent of the devastation, the recovery process will be long and will require the full support of the federal government. Your Administration has already taken several steps to support the recovery efforts. I write now asking for additional measures that will build on that support for the Maui people.”

Some of his requests include increasing the amount of money given to fire survivors through FEMA due to Hawaii’s high cost of living, and increasing loan limits through the Small Business Administration to help Maui homeowners and businesses.

“One of the important things about Hawaii, is especially when times get tough, we pull together rather than pull apart. I think we just need to remember that.”

He’s also working to provide more mental health care services on the Valley Isle, as well as urging Congress to not wait before providing immediate funding to help Maui recover, which he expects to cost billions.

“I’m confident that the President is going to mobilize the maximum amount of federal resources on the executive branch side. We have some work to do in Congress that is traditional. Every year there is a disaster supplemental appropriations bill. Obviously, this year is a little more contentious than usual, but we’re working very hard on a bipartisan basis to try to help Maui.”