HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state announced on Friday that efforts to move displaced Maui wildfire survivors into long-term housing is making progress.

After the fire left many houseless, shelters have been the closest thing to a home for some residents.

Since then authorities have been looking for longer-term housing for thousands of these survivors.

The temporary solution has been to move over 5,000 survivors from shelters into hotels, timeshares and Airbnb units.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the last of the wildfire survivors who were sheltered at the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium were moved out.

According to the state, a dozen hotels and timeshare properties opened their rooms for 4,400 people and hotel employee survivors. Another 900 were booked into Airbnb units.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the West Maui properties who are housing hundreds of their team members and their families,” said Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. “These hotels and timeshares have generously opened up their properties without hesitation.”

The state said meals, financial recovery resources and other disaster relief assistance will continue to be provided as survivors work to recover from the tragedy.

“The first 30 days of a disaster can be especially difficult for survivors as they navigate their insurance coverage and eligibility for various programs,” said Federal Disaster Response Coordinator Bob Fenton. “As the residents of Maui take their first steps towards recovery, FEMA ensures displaced survivors have access to comfortable and private accommodations, regardless of their eligibility for FEMA assistance.”

For more information on accommodations and financial assistance, call 1-800-REDCROSS.