FILE – Thousands of donations pile up in the Hawaii State Capitol on Oahu after devastating fires on Maui, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 10.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 200 people made their way to the Convention Center from Maui, which was much less than the 2,000 that were expected.

KHON2 managed to catch up with an Australian couple on their honeymoon who said they spent Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Kihei but left everything in Lahaina.

“The day we left Lahaina in the morning, we just went out, like in the car. Just had our shoes, like a few, few things like a towel to go swimming and that sort of stuff, like a wallet,” said Tom O’Regan.

Information on resources and hotel capacity were available for impacted residents and visitors who had to leave the Valley Isle. Donations could also be brought in.

“It was tragic what they went through. Some of them had to drive past the fires to get here. Some of them were at the airport trying to get home already,” said Jimmy Tokioka, Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. “So, I know we’ll be here till tomorrow for sure and probably Saturday.”

Donations could also be brought to the State Capitol from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10. Sen. Kurt Fevella said it was a huge success.

“Oh, unbelievable. Thousands and thousands of cars,” Sen. Fevella said of the turnout.

“You know what they saying? They say, ‘Could be us. Could be us, bro. It just so happened that beautiful Lahaina got destroyed.'” Sen. Kurt Fevella, (R) Ewa Beach, Ocean Pointe, Iroquois Point

“Everything is needed,” Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said. “They need food. They need supplies. They need bedding, clothing. So, I think we should try to get Maui in as much support as we can.”

The response to Thursdays drive was outstanding. They filled two rooms at the State Capitol, and there were so many donations that they started to spill out into a hallway.

“In the midst of this tragedy, in the midst of all this suffering and sadness, this is what people want to do,” she said. “They pull together and they try to help as much as they can.”

Lt. Gov. Luke suggested the Hawaii Community Foundation and Maui United Way as alternatives for those who can not donate supplies or money in-person.