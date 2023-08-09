LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Amongst the impacts of these catastrophic fires on Maui, hundreds of animals either lost, burned or in need of critical care.

“There are thousands of humans, thousands of animals that have been displaced; and we’re just preparing for that coming through,” said Katie Shannon from the Maui Humane Society.

Amongst them is a two-year-old sharpei mix dog that was spotted running around Tuesday night, Aug. 8 on the streets of Lahaina.

The Maui Humane Society said that a firefighter scooped her up and put her in an American Medical Response ambulance.

She was wearing a purple harness but has no microchip and is now at the Maui Humane Society.

A small dog was rescued by a Maui Fire Department firefighter. She has burn injuries and was not rescued with her human on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

The shelter said she is the first of many they expect in the coming days.

“We know that a lot of people are going to need to surrender their animals,” added Shannon. “And we are here with open arms when that happens and address medical cases, especially for those people that have you know, lost everything.”

The shelter is asking for emergency fosters or donations of food, kennels, litter or money.

You can join the “Maui Fires Pets Help Group” on Facebook for reconnecting with lost and found pets or coordinating shared resources.

So, whether you are on island or on the mainland, here’s how you can help:

1. Become an SOS Foster – anyone with safe space can come to the shelter and foster an animal to make space for animals in refuge.

2. Donate – Pet food, pop-up kennels, and litter. Those off island can donate directly via our Amazon Wishlist and monetary donations will be crucial to cover the costs of lifesaving medical surgeries and procedures.

3. Join the Maui Fires Pets Help Group that will connect those that can help with those in need, without utilizing shelter resources.