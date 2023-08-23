HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education designated central and south Maui schools as temporary sites for Lahaina students while officials determine reopening dates for the impacted public schools.

Buses will be provided for those wanting to attend school in-person.

“We are still very hopeful that our Lāhainā schools will be able to reopen, but not until we are assured that it is safe to do so. In the meantime we need to be able to provide options for families and students who want to access education outside of West Maui,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “We are also still actively pursuing temporary learning sites in West Maui to be able to provide options within the community.”

Grades K through 5 from King Kamehameha III Elementary and Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary students will be temporarily assigned to either Wailuku Elementary or Kamali‘i Elementary in Kīhei.

Grades 6 through 8 from Lāhainā Intermediate students will be temporarily assigned to Lokelani Intermediate in Kīhei.

Lahainaluna will be temporarily assigned to Kūlanihāko‘i High in Kīhei.

More than 600 students have re-enrolled in other public schools and the DOE is looking at solutions for the increased enrollment at temporary locations.

Pick-up and drop-off hubs for buses are being determined. Families should complete a bus application with their new school.

The DOE is also working on plans to offer community-based learning activities for families who choose to do so.

Staff at the four impacted schools will be on administrative leave until Friday.

A family and community meeting is scheduled for Wed., Aug. 30 but details have not yet been released.