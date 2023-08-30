HONOLULU (KHON2) — Suicides are not the usual topics that people feel comfortable talking about to friends and family.

A recent study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that suicide rates are climbing for women as well as kānaka maoli (Native Hawaiians) and Pacific Islanders more than any other demographic.

According to the CDC research:

Suicide rates amongst women increased 3.8% in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Suicide rates have increased 15.9% amongst kānaka maoli and Pacific Islanders in that same time period.

Suicide rates are increasing for those over the age of 45: ages 45-64 have an increase of 6.6% and ages over 65 have had an 8.1% increase.

There was a record high of 49,369 suicide deaths in 2022.

The highest number of gun-related suicides on record occurred in 2022; it indicates that increases in firearm suicides are driving the increases in overall suicide deaths in recent years.

Suicide death rates in 2021 were highest among American Indian and Alaska Native people, males, and people who live in rural areas.

Suicide deaths are increasing fastest among people of color, younger people, and those who live in rural areas with many groups seeing increases of 30% or more from 2011 to 2021.

Suicide death rates varied considerably by state in 2021.

KHON2.com was able to sit down with Dr. Deb Goebert. She is a professor at the University of Hawai`i John A. Burns School of Medicine in the Department of Psychiatry. Dr. Goebert is also Co-Director of Hawaiʻi’s Caring Systems Initiative for Youth Suicide Prevention and Co-Chair of the Prevent Suicide Hawaiʻi Task Force.

Her career centers on suicide research, how to mitigate suicides in our communities and methods to increase access and resources.

According to Dr. Goebert, the statistics that are seen in the CDC’s research show that most suicides in kānaka maoli and Pacific Islanders communities are most prevalent amongst young people.

“We do see for our Native Hawaiian as well as our Pacific Islander populations, when we look at age adjusted rates, they are the highest,” explained Dr. Goebert. “Some people say [that suicides amongst kānaka maoli are the] highest worldwide, at least worldwide of people collecting data on our indigenous populations. This is often because they are taking their lives when they are young.”

And more often than not, Dr. Goebert said that impulsivity is something that contributes to young people choosing to take their own lives.

“Create your own support network,” advised Dr. Goebert. “Choose three people who you will call and let those people know that they are the person you are going to call if you are feeling down, if you are feeling really feeling anxious. Let them know that they are person you trust.”

She also explained that it is not about the death that push people to see suicide as an option. It is because they are simply trying to make the pain end.

“It’s not really about death,” said Dr. Goebert.”It’s about that hurt and suffering they are feeling.”

Her research has shown that if a community can reduce risk, then they can mitigate the option for suicide.

And it all boils down to something that kānaka maoli call lōkahi.

“Lōkahi — lō, lō is to obtain, to agree, to achieve togetherness. To make one lōkahi actually means to obtain unity and balance,” explained Kumu Brad Lum. “This is about interconnectedness and interdependence. In ancient times, Hawaiians valued lōkahi, always working to achieve it.”

According to Dr. Goebert, it is through lōkahi, or connectedness, that a community can create a network of support, a network that gives people in distress a different option from suicide.

The National Institute of Mental Health provide this definition of suicide and its related issues:

Suicide is defined as death caused by self-directed injurious behavior with intent to die as a result of the behavior.

A suicide attempt is a non-fatal, self-directed, potentially injurious behavior with intent to die as a result of the behavior. A suicide attempt might not result in injury.

Suicidal ideation refers to thinking about, considering, or planning suicide.

To access to resources, click here.

To access resources on suicide, you can click here.

On Sept. 9, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is having its annual Oʻahu Walk. It is a time for those who have lost loved ones to suicide to remember and connect with others who have shared experiences.

Also, those who have survived an attempt of suicide are able to make connections and meet other with the same lived experiences.

There is a memory wall where people can hang pictures, memories and poems; and each participant receives a colored wristband indicating what their lived experience with suicide has been. There are volunteer opportunities if you’d like to help.

The walk takes place on Sept. 9 at Skygate at the Frank Fasi Civic Center Park in Honolulu. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the program begins at 9 a.m.

Watch the video above to see Dr. Goebert’s full interview.