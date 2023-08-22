LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The harrowing escapes from Maui’s recent wildfires have left many in Hawaiʻi feeling vulnerable.

There are so many stories of tragedy, loss and escape that it will take months to truly understand the emotional and psychological toll this crisis has taken on Maui’s residents.

The stories of death and loss cannot be understated in their importance as we seek to remember those who were lost so their deaths are not forgotten.

More importantly, we don’t want their deaths to be in vain, making the need to understand how to prevent another tragedy like this one from happening again of utmost importance.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, KHON2.com was able to sit down with a survivor who recounted her harrowing experience of escaping Lāhaina.

For the purposes of privacy, we are going to call our survivor Antigone after the Greek heroine who also made a daring escape.

Antigone’s story goes like this.

The hurricane strength winds began blowing in Lahaina on Monday, Aug. 7. And most everyone in Lahaina was hunkered down or finding ways to go about their life.

“The weather was supposed to be better on Tuesday, but the winds were ferocious,” explained Antigone. “At around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, we were told that the fire near Lahaina was 100% contained. I was trying to convince myself to go to the gym since I’d missed Monday, but I was worried about leaving my dogs alone with how scary the winds were.”

At around 1 p.m. Antigone said that her cell phone service went out. She couldn’t communicate with anyone. She went to see if she could see what was happening online, but she also did not have internet service.

“At about 3:30 p.m., I could see thick, dark, billowy clouds of smoke,” said Antigone. “It was like in the movies. You got that feeling of danger right away when you saw it.”

She explained that in October of 2022, the area had a fire that didn’t pose a big threat. The winds for that were blowing from north to south. But she said that the winds on Tuesday were blowing from the west.

“I waited for about 30 minutes until I realized that I had to leave since the winds were blowing west to south,” said Antigone. “I knew the smoke could reach us, and I became worried about how much traffic may already be on the roads, making the situation even more dangerous.”

By 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Antigone had her dogs packed in the car; and she left. She decided to voluntarily evacuate just in case the situation escalated. Her neighbor, who was able to escape as well, did not leave until the mandatory evacuation was issued at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

When Antigone got to the highway, she was clear of traffic “until about the halfway mark”.

“At that mark, it was bumper to bumper traffic,” explained Antigone. “Maʻalaea Harbor was closed to traffic in both directions. Once I got passed it, I saw that there was no accident that had caused the road to close; so, I guessed it may have been because emergency vehicles needed access to Lāhaina.”

As Antigone sat on the highway, she was stuck with no way of escaping. The winds were blowing at 80 miles per hour.

“I thought we were going to die,” recalled Antigone. “The car was lifting off the road because of how strong the winds were, and we were sitting on a cliff with the ocean just below us. This was the scariest point in the whole ordeal.”

She held her dogs close and made it to the other side of the blocked roads. This is when she decided to make her way to Kahului.

“When I got to Kahului, it was packed,” said Antigone. “There were not hotels available; everywhere was packed. And no one was taking evacuees with pets.”

At this point, Antigone’s neighbor joined her. She had evacuated with her two daughters; her husband had stayed behind to watch over their home.

The group decided to travel to Kīhei. But what she found was not what she expected.

“We ended up in Kīhei looking for a shelter,” said Antigone. “But what we found was two other fires that were also burning. We found a place to stay but ended up having to leave because evacuations were ordered for the area.”

So, the group got back on the road to travel back to Kahului.

But on their way back, Antigone’s car stopped working. They encountered the generous help of 808 Towing which towed her car. They were able to evacuate from the Kula fire safely thanks to Robert’s quick work at Maui Auto Care. (These are mentioned by name because Antigone wanted to thank them for their generosity and help in a life and death situation.)

She and her neighbors ended up sleeping in their cars at the Target parking lot once they were able to get back to Kahului. They had had no sleep since Monday morning and were exhausted from the fear, danger and constant need for vigilance.

Then, on Thursday, Aug. 10 around 6 a.m., a woman was on her way to the gym. She saw Antigone and her neighbors sleeping in their cars and offered them a place to stay.

“They were empty nesters,” explained Antigone. “They were the first people we’d met along our way that offered to help. We had gone three days with no showers and no meals.”

Antigone expressed her worry about her fellow gym goers who probably went to the gym on Tuesday and may not have been able to escape the fire.

“I was one of the lucky ones,” said Antigone. “I got out.”