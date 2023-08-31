A rainbow is seen rising above the West Maui mountains, a couple weeks after a fire devastated the historic town of Lahaina on Aug. 8, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been more than 20 days since fires raged across Maui, changing the landscape, taking lives and forever marking a place in the history books.

A statewide, daylong vigil will take place Friday for healing for Maui for the loss and suffering that continues.

The vigil, Kipuni Aloha no Maui, is “rooted in Native Hawaiian practices with leaders from diverse faiths.”

The day starts off with a sunrise ceremony from 6 to 7:30 a.m. followed by a noon ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day-long vigil will end with the sunset ceremony from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“The comfort of pule and the unyielding aloha we have been graced with from so many have made a profound difference as we make our way through the difficult days. There are no words to comfort those who have lost loved ones. Coming together like this helps to ease the burden and pain, and we become a stronger community. In this Day of Prayer, as we embrace our families, trust in our faith and look to a future that calls upon our care for one another, we find the strength to carry on,” said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen.

The schedule can be seen on this website. Each ceremony will be streamed in this story.