HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spam is an especially beloved food commodity throughout Hawaiʻi. From its cheap price point to its diversity of usage in cuisine, Spam has created its own niche in Hawaiʻi’s food culture.

With all the chaos that has ensued due to the four wildfires that have taken place over the last couple of weeks on Maui, donating is on everyone’s minds.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This includes major corporations who have relationships with Hawaiʻi.

“In response to the devastating wildfires on Maui, Hormel Foods Corporation and the makers of the SPAM® brand — whose special relationship with the Hawaiian community spans decades — is sending resources to aid the disaster-relief efforts,” said press release from Hormel Foods Corporation.

To support local recovery efforts, the company will be sending five truckloads of SPAM® products.

“Hormel Foods and its SPAM® brand have made a product donation to support the efforts on Maui,” announced the release. “Three truckloads of SPAM® products are on their way to the impacted areas with two more trucks following – totaling over 264,000 cans.”

Hormel’s non-profit arm Convoy of Hope will be on the ground working to ensure that the SPAM® products are distributed and reaches the people most in need.

“We are so grateful for our partners like Convoy of Hope and local Hawaiʻi retailers who are helping us get more product to people in need as quickly as possible,” said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM® brand. “The people of Hawaiʻi have a special place in both the history and heart of the SPAM® brand. Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back.”

This donation’s retail value is estimated to be more than $1,000,000 which will go directly to help those impacted by the wildfires.

There’s also another surprise. Hormel is creating a specially designed “SPAM® Brand Loves Maui” T-shirt. The shirts will be available online, and the company will be donating 100% of proceeds to Aloha United Way’s Maui Fire Relief Fund for relief efforts in the area.

“Convoy of Hope is incredibly grateful for this very generous donation from Hormel Foods and the SPAM® brand,” said Stacy Lamb, vice president, disaster services at Convoy of Hope. “We know how popular SPAM® products are, especially in Hawaiʻi.

In addition to these remarkable donation initiatives, Hormel Foods team members are working to raise cash donations that will be sent to local area food banks on Maui. This will include a match from Hormel Foods of whatever amount the employees raise.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“This donation allows Convoy of Hope to deliver comfort to people whose lives have been turned upside down,” added Lamb. “The fact that SPAM® doesn’t need refrigeration makes it a perfect item for Convoy to deliver to survivors. Convoy of Hope is thankful that we can always count on the generosity of Hormel Foods, especially during difficult times.”