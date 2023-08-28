The aftermath of a deadly wildfire on Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search in Lahaina is 100% done, according to officials, and they said they did not find large numbers of fatalities in the multi-story buildings.

In a disaster update Monday morning, officials said the confirmed fatalities remain at 115.

The fire in Lahaina remains 90% contained, Olinda remains contained at 85% and Kula remains at 90% contained.

An unsafe water advisory remains in effect for areas of Lahaina and Kula. An interactive map is available for more precise locations of advisories.

Officials are still asking for help identifying unaccounted individuals on the validated list, provided by the FBI.