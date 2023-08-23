HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders continue their search for human remains in the waters off the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials said dozens from Maui Fire and Ocean Safety searched an area that stretches four miles from Puamana Beach Park to the south point of Lahaina to Wahikuli Wayside Park.

“We do know that people went into the water here, so we’re taking a much more forensic approach to the search here because there’s a high probability that we will find items in this area. We’re going through a fine-toothed comb in this area. Other areas outside of here a little bit more of a broad search. We’re really being meticulous in the area along Front Street,” said Maui Fire Department Captain Peter Vanderpoel.

Crews expect the search to take several days.