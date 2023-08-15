HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of acreage burned, historic buildings gone, homes destroyed, thousands displaced, though nothing is as heartbreaking as the loved ones whose lives were lost in the Lahaina fires.

On Aug. 15 officials started releasing the names of the deceased who have been identified.

Robert Dyckman (74) of Lahaina and Buddy Jantoc (79) of Lahaina were identified by Mayor Bissen as having been identified and next of kin notified.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families who are beginning to receive notifications about their loved ones,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “As a community, we offer our prayers of comfort in this most difficult time.”

Three individuals have been identified but are pending notification of kin.

The Maui Police Department along with federal, state, county partners and twenty cadaver dogs assisted in the search for loved ones. As of the afternoon on Aug. 15, 32% of the area had been searched.

U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell called it the deadliest fire in the U.S. in the last 10 years. It is assured that the loss will be felt for another 10 years and beyond. Lahaina and the impacted families, indeed all of Hawaii, will never be the same.

The condolences are aplenty, the donations in the millions, celebrities speaking out though nothing can comfort those who lost parents, children, nieces, nephews, co-workers, dogs, cats and friends.