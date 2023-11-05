HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service is warning the public to be extremely careful with open flames as they issued a Red Flag Warning for Hawaii.

The advisory took effect at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. for all leeward areas of the islands and central Oahu.

This comes just as strengthening trade winds prompts a Wind Advisory. The Wind Advisory will take effect at noon for some islands: Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui and the Big Island.

Both advisories are expected to last until 6 p.m. on Monday.

During the time of the Red Flag Warning, the NWS said this means fire conditions are ongoing or expected to occur shortly in the warning area.

According to the NWS, potential of critical fire conditions will be fueled with strong winds and low relative humidity.

Officials recommend to keep from any outdoor burning during the advisory.