HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden landed on Maui Monday to view the damage in Lahaina and to talk to survivors.

Gov. Green met the party as they disembarked, along with Senators Schatz and Hirono, and Rep. Jill Tokuda. Dr. Jill Biden shared a hug with Gov. Green, presumably exchanging words of comfort.

The delegation boarded Marine 1, which took them over to West Maui, escorted by Osprey helicopters.

The delegation toured the Lahaina area by air before landing at Kapalua Airport around 11:50 a.m. Biden and the delegation were greeted by Mayor Bissen, after which they drove to Lahaina and met with first responders and walked through the fire-ravaged streets.

Biden said that more than 1,000 federal personnel are on Maui with the full weight of federal aid behind them. That includes close to 450 search and rescue team members.

My heart, my prayers, and my focus are on the victims of the Maui wildfires and their families. I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know nothing can replace the loss of life. I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy. And throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures, and traditions.” President Joe Biden

President Biden said they are eager to meet responders, families and community members.

Gov. Josh Green signed a Major Disaster Declaration requesting federal assistance the day after the fires leveled Lahaina–it was signed within hours. As of Sunday, more than $8 million has been approved to assist nearly 2,500 households and FEMA has provided more than 50,000 meals, 75,000 liters of water, 5,000 cots and 10,000 blankets and shelter supplies.

This is the President’s first time in Hawaii, while in office.

“We will be here as long as it takes for Maui.”