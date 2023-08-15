HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services announced a disaster portable morgue unit landed in Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 15 to help assist with managing and identifying the remains of those killed in the devastating fires that destroyed Lahaina.

Additional personnel that were deployed from the National Disaster Medical System Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams (DMORTs) and a Victim Identification Center team brought the total number of deployed HHS emergency response experts to 75.

The deputy assistant secretary for HHS Preparedness and Response said DMORTs have been used in a variety of recent natural disasters that impacted the United States.

“Including the Irma and Maria hurricanes during 2017, Louisiana flooding in 2016, Hurricane Mathew in 2016, Oklahoma City tornadoes, Superstorm Sandy in 2012, as well as the Haiti earthquake as recent examples,” said Jonathan Greene, HHS Preparedness and Response deputy assistant secretary.

The portable morgue unit contains over 22 tons of supplies and equipment that will be used to identify victims and process remains.

“We work with our state, local partners and our FEMA colleagues to determine what the requirements on the ground are,” Greene said, “and in this case, working with our colleagues at the State of Hawaii and in Maui County, it was determined that there was a requirement to support Maui’s coroner’s office as the number of decedents exceeded what they believed that they could handle.”

Coroners, pathologists, x-ray and lab technicians will also support the family assistance center.