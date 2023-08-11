HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lahaina residents will be able to go back home today, Gov. Green announced on Wake Up 2Day.

He warned that the area is still very much a devastated zone.

“They will see destruction like they’ve not ever seen in their lives,” said the governor.

There are 11,000 individuals that still have no power because so many poles came down in Lahaina, according to Gov. Green. He said that could, in some ways, displace more people. HECO is expected to provide an update to him today.

Mayor Bissen will make an announcement and give more information on residents returning home sometime Friday.

There will likely be a curfew, according to Gov. Green.

Residents who stayed, will be allowed to leave the area as well. Families will be reunited.

Some buildings that burned have not yet been cleared so it is advised to stay away from those structures.

The governor will be walking Lahaina again Saturday with the FEMA director.