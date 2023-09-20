HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, KHON2 News held a one-on-one with Mayor Richard Bissen to talk about the return to Lahaina.

The first zones in the Maui disaster area that residents will be allowed to re-enter will be announced this week.

Re-entry will only be allowed after the United States Environmental Protection Agency clears hazardous materials from properties.

Property owners and residents will be contacted so they can get the passes required for re-entry. Those passes will be issued starting Friday. Re-entry is expected to begin on Monday.

Residents will be escorted in and provided with personal protective equipment during the first two visits.

It’s been six weeks as of yesterday. We know our community is continuing to come out of this. Obviously, everyone is at a different stage at their own pace. We want them to know that the county is with them. The county is behind them. The county supports them. One of those signs you just mentioned is getting ready to go back to their properties to look through what’s there. That’s gonna happen on Monday the 25th. I know folks are looking foward to that. It’s been a very complicated process I have to tell you but the good news is it’s here. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen

The Maui Police Department also released the name of one more wildfire victim this afternoon — 44-year-old Kirk Carter of Lahaina.