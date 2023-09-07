HONOLULU (KHON2) — The deadly Maui wildfires can happen anywhere, and that thought is raising concerns with Oahu residents. They said it’s only a matter of time before it happens here.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

In Makakilo and many other places on Leeward Oahu, there are fields of dry overgrown brush surrounding homes. Residents now know all too well how easily that serves as fuel for a wildfire.

“If a fire were to just pop out and go it’s gonna spread pretty quick. Obviously, with the winds up here and everything, it’s gonna help push it,” said Makakilo resident Lawrence Morgan.

Residents point out that we’ve had a pretty wet spring, which has helped the brush grow. Much of that has dried up and has become fuel for a potential fire.

“It’s gonna happen. I see people all the time going along, just throw their cigarettes out the car windows,” said Makaha resident Robert White. “That’s what can start it easily. We’re all just sitting here on pins and needles going, ‘when is it going to happen?'”

They also point out that for those who live on ridges and in valleys, there’s only one way in and out to get out of harm’s way.

“If everybody on this hill tries to go down the hill at the same time, I don’t think anybody’s going to get out. It’s just gonna be a conga line of stopping,” said Morgan.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it’s important for residents to take the necessary precautions. First is building a fire break by clearing dry brush at least 30 feet away from your house.

“That means tall grasses, hale koa, any types of pines or conifer-type trees. Chop them all down and clear the area,” said HFD Fire Inspector Carl Otsuka.

HFD shared a picture of how effective a fire line works. The flames essentially died in the highlighted areas where the fire lines were located.

Otsuka said it’s also important to clean out the clutter in your driveway and patios, especially if there are flammable items like propane or gasoline and even cardboard or old newspapers.

“An ember could possibly ignite those things, we want all of those things put away, stored properly,” he said.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

And for those who live in areas where there’s only one way out, he said when in doubt, you can evacuate even before officials make it mandatory.