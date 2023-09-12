The aftermath of a deadly wildfire on Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search continues for those missing after the deadly Lahaina fire and the Maui Police Department announced on Tuesday that the number of unaccounted for stands at 41.

On Friday, Sept. 8, the FBI released its third list of unaccounted-for and the number had dropped from over 300 to 66 names.

MPD is asking for the public’s help in providing information on anyone on their list.

If you recognize a name and have information on that person that may help locate them the FBI asks that you contact them at 888-814-7693 or at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.

If you would like to identify a missing person that should be added to the list contact the MPD at 808-244-6400 or email unaccounted@mpd.net to file a missing persons report.