HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ash rained down on some areas of Mililani Monday morning as a wildland fire burned in Mililani Mauka.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded after a call came in at 5:51 a.m.

The area is burning in a remote area, which is making it challenging to fight.

Units from HFD and U.S. Army are fighting the fire with air assets.

There are no threats to structures at this time and there are no evacuations in place.