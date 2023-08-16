HONOLULU (KHON2) — Along with the homes and businesses in Lahaina, people have been concerned about kupuna and foster homes that may have been in the area.

The Maui Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Brian Freemont, told KHON2 that there are no licensed kupuna care facilities or foster homes in the area of Lahaina.

Kula Hospital was not affected by the fires, neither was the foster home in Kula. All caregivers and residents are safe.

Freemont said that, though there were none of these types of facilities lost in the fire, there was loss among the Maui caregiver community.

Some caregivers, including nurses, physical therapists, CNAs and others, have lost their homes or been displaced by the fires. Many of them have continued to work through the loss and then go sleep at a shelter. And some have family members that are still missing.

