HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Maui Humane Society has reunited 8 pets with their owners following the deadly wildfires that scorched upcountry and West Maui on August 8.

“This is a glimmer of hope through the destruction,” said Katie Shannon with the Maui Humane Society.

“There is a beautiful story of Roman, who was reunited with his owners. (Roman) ran from the flames, and jumped into the ocean. Roman is scared of the water, and he lasted for about 2 to 3 days before he was picked up by a Good Samaritan who brought him to our Humane Enforcement Officers. We scanned Roman’s microchip. He had burns on his back, had scorched paws. Skin was falling off. But the microchip led us to his owners, who immediately came down to the shelter, and were able to reunite with Roman.”

The organization estimates about 3,000 animals are still missing after fast-moving fires reduced Lahaina town to rubble.

So far, 1,200 reports of lost pets were filed with the Maui Humane Society.

The organization says Maui County is not yet allowing them into the Lahaina burn area to retrieve lost animals, but they are working with search and rescue groups to rescue animals and deliver supplies.

If you encounter a stray animal in Lahaina, you’re asked to file a Found Report.

The Maui Humane Society is set up at Napili Plaza, Lahaina Gateway and Lahaina Civic Center to provide supplies and assistance to pet owners.