HONOLULU (KHON2) — The independent investigation into the Maui wildfires continues and the Attorney General said she’s pushing key parties to reach a conclusion.

According to the Department of the Attorney General, critical facts are still needed from several key stakeholders to complete Phase 1 of the investigation.

In an effort to move the investigation forward, Attorney General Anne Lopez said subpoenas have been served to multiple Maui agencies: Maui Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui Department of Public Works and the County of Maui Department of Water Supply.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Maui fire and police departments, and while we continue to work through some issues, their leaders and line responders have been transparent and cooperative,” said Attorney General Lopez.

The Fire Safety Research Institute is working to gain access to all facts before completing Phase 1 including a comprehensive scientific analysis on how the incident of the fire unfolded.

“We have conducted more than 100 conversations and viewed more than 1,000 personal videos and images shared by many of the residents affected by the wildfires,” said Dr. Steve Kerber, vice president and executive director of FSRI.