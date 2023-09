A Maui police flag hanging on a wall at the Wailuku Police Station on Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui police announced on Friday that the death toll from the Lahaina fire has been revised to 97 — a drop from the 115 initially confirmed.

In a press conference on Friday, the Maui police chief said the revision came after forensic tests recognized duplicates in DNA samples.

In addition to the change in fatalities, MPD said the number of unaccounted for dropped to 31.