HONOLULU (KHON2) — FEMA says more than a thousand federal responders are now in Hawaii, which include 350 search and rescue team members. Some of them are going to shelters and homes to help people register for assistance.

Officials say nearly 6,000 survivors have registered for federal assistance so far. FEMA says it has approved more than $5.6 million to nearly 2,000 households. With Hurricane Hillary approaching Southern California, officials say they will have enough resources to help victims there without taking any away from Maui.

This comes as President Joe Biden amended disaster declaration for Hawaii. In a statement, The White House said additional Federal funding was authorized for emergency work such as debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Federal funding was “increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a continuous 30-day period of the State’s choosing within the first 120 days from the start of the incident period.”



