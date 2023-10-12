HONOLULU (KHON2) — More Lahaina residents will be allowed to return to their properties on Monday, Oct. 16.

Maui County announced on Thursday, Oct. 12, that residents of two zones will be allowed to return — Zones 14C and 14D. These areas consists of parts of Leoleo Street, Aholo Road and Aulike Street.

The County of Maui Disaster Area Restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 16, and Tuesday, Oct. 17.

However, before residents can return, vehicle passes will be required at check point.

Vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution for the three zones will be held at both the Lahaina Civic Center and the county’s Kalana O Maui Building lobby area. Opportunity to apply for a vehicle pass will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14.