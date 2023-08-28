HONOLULU (KHON2) — The statewide siren and alert warning system test for September has been canceled, according to HI-EMA.

The test had been scheduled, like every month, for 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Because there is a worldwide moment of prayer and remembrance scheduled within 15 minutes of the test the State canceled the test so that it would not disrupt the observance.

The live audio broadcast test, as required by the FCC, will commence as scheduled.

The next siren test will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 1.

To sign up for county alerts, visit ready.hawaii.gov.