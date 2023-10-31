HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department and partner agencies continued to battle the fire in Mililani Mauka, on the ridge above Waikakalaua Stream.

Fire operations resumed shortly after 7 a.m. and will be suspended Tuesday afternoon, until the morning. HFD’s drone team will monitor the fire, starting at sundown.

The fire, which started on Monday, is now estimated to be 700 acres in size and is in a steep and dangerous area so HFD said there are no ground crews working the fire.

Video courtesy DLNR

Currently, there are two HFD helicopters, one U.S. Army blackhawk, one DOFAW helicopter and one Air National Guard U.S. Army chinook doing water drops.

The fire is approximately one mile from the Mililani Mauka neighborhood and as of noon the fire was not threatening any homes or structures and there were no evacuations in place.

According to HFD, the fire is continuing to move east and conditions are good due to the fuel being green and not brown brush, as well as low winds.

DLNR said the fire is burning “through native vegetation including ʻōhiʻa and koa trees.”

Dr. Ireland said a CBRNE truck was deployed at 8 a.m. to take assessments of the air quality and the area was good.

Two individuals were treated for smoke inhalation on Monday, a female at Mililani High School and an adult male in Mililani. Dr. Ireland said they were both taken to the hospital in “serious but stable condition.”

The fire is 30% contained.