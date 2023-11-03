HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we entire day five of the Mililani Mauka fire, the Honolulu Fire Department announced that about 50% of the blaze has been contained.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HFD said they have seen no significant spread overnight following their nightly suspended fire operations. At around 7:15 a.m., they picked up firefighting efforts and confirmed that flames are now moving in the southeast direction.

In a press release on Thursday night, the fire department mentioned a change in the proximity of the wildfire from the Mililani Mauka community but later corrected that it remains about four miles away from any buildings.

The U.S. Army National Guard and the U.S. Fish Wildfire Services have kicked in to help battle the blaze — tallying a total of seven helicopters being used to drop about 2,000 gallons of water from each aircraft.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HFD investigators and the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement have yet to discover the cause of the fire as they continue their investigation.