HONOLULU (KHON2) — As firefighting efforts to extinguish the Mililani Mauka fire continues, the Honolulu Fire Department announced that 85% blaze is now contained.

About 1,350 acres of land has been involved since flames first broke out on Monday, Oct. 30.

The main portion of the fire remains about four miles away from the Mililani Mauka community where Hotshots from the mainland have been working to set up fire preventatives since Saturday.

On Sunday, the Mendocino Interagency Hotshot Crew and the Six Rivers Wildland Fire Module built one mile of fireline so far along the western edge of the fire perimeter. They are also helping out by extinguishing hot spots they come across.

Multiple other agencies alongside HFD are in play to battle blaze including, the U.S. Army National Guard and the United States Fish and Wildlife Services. They’re working to extinguish the fire with each of the 5 aircrafts deployed dropping about 2,000 gallons of water.