HONOLULU (KHON2) — Just shortly after a week after the devastating events on Maui, the county said its Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator stepped down from his position due to “health reasons.”

Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of MEMA Administrator Herman Andaya on Thursday.

Bissen responded with the following statement:

“Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon.”

The county said Andaya’s resignation became effective immediately.

As chief of emergency management operations on Maui, Andaya was questioned about the lack of sirens during the fire emergency — just a day before his withdrawal.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Andaya cited a list of leadership positions he had on Maui in response to criticism over not having enough experience for his position

“To say that I am not qualified I think — I think is incorrect,” Andaya said.