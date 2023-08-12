HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saturday afternoon, Gov. Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen hosted a press conference to discuss the latest updates on the wildfire response in Maui.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell – on behalf of President Biden – spoke on the administration’s job to survey the fire and try to understand what it entailed.

She walked the ruins of Lahaina to get a look at what they could discover from disaster at first glance.

From observation, she said the fire was very fast-moving, low to the ground and grass-fed — moving at a horizontal nature structure to structure

“It outpaced anything the firefighters could have done in the early hours,” she said. “With that, I can tell you the firefighters need to be commended.”

According to Moore-Merrell, the Lahaina fire is the deadliest fire in the U.S. in the last 10 years.

“The unfortunate part about this is that since 2017 the U.S. has experienced the top 10 fires, wildfires in our nation, this now has superseded the campfire in 2018 that was the deadliest,” Moore-Merrel added.

She noted she has been in contact with Maui Fire Chief Bradford Ventura since the beginning, and spoke with firefighters today to learn their stories about that day.

“We want to make sure that the firefighters and their well-being both physically and that they have access to mental resources as needed as well so we will continue to stay in touch with Chief Ventura and lead along your recovery,” she added.

The U.S. Fire Administration will stay throughout the rebuilding of Lahaina.

Moore-Merrell said she wants resilience to be a part of the plan.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

They will talk about building codes and ensure they can be there for the firefighter’s health as well.