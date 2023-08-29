HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon with updates on recovery efforts and the next steps.

Mayor Bissen said they were able to accelerate the disaster area search with 400 personnel and 40 dogs to cover 100% of the search area, which was announced on Monday.

Hazardous waste removal and the “Return to Lahaina”

Darryl Oliveira, the MEMA interim administrator said they are moving into hazardous waste removal to ensure safe access for everyone going forward.

FEMA’s incident commander Robert J. Fenton, Jr. said that EPA completed removal of hazardous materials in the Upcountry area Monday and have started in Lahaina.

Fenton also said that no removal of property will be completed without the permission of property owners. But once it does get to the removal process, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will provide that service.

EPA’s commander Steve Calanog said that they evaluated locations for hazardous waste including: compressed gas, pesticide, fertilizer and solar battery storage on homes and removed them. Calanog also said that they do not use heavy equipment and that hazards are identified and removed by hand.

There is no timeline yet on when people can access the disaster area.

Mayor Bissen said that the hope is that once the EPA has cleared one area, they can allow people into the cleared area as the EPA moves to another area.

Once the waste is removed, they will allow a “Return to Lahaina,” as the County is calling it.

Identifying victims and the verified list of unaccounted

The newly updated verified unaccountable list will be released on Friday, according to MPD Chief Pelletier.

No human remains were found during the joint effort in searching the near-shore areas off Lahaina, according to Pelletier. The joint effort included HFD, Ocean Safety and DLNR. The FBI is now searching off-shore waters.

Dr. Jeremy Thomas Stuelpnagel of the Coroner’s office asked family members to provide DNA samples to help with identification, stating that is one process that is hindering identifications. He did state that they are employing other scientific methods to try to assist with the lack of DNA.

New protocols in disaster communications

Over the weekend, the sirens were sounded during a brush fire. Oliveira said that they are working on new protocols to include using more tools, such as sirens, going forward to notify the public in these types of situations. He later clarified, in response to a question, that the protocols would likely be the same across the state.

In a disaster update released Tuesday morning, fires in Olinda, Kula and Lahaina had not changed. Olinda remains at 85% contained, Kula and Lahaina both remain at 90% contained.

The number of fatalities remain at 115.

A fire weather watch for all leeward areas goes into effect Wednesday at 12 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m. on Thursday. The NWS forecasts dry and breezy trade winds with gusts over 40 mph, coupled with low humidity will elevate fire danger.