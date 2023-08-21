Following up on a story KHON2 reported last week about the head of the DLNR’s Commission on Water Resource Management being reassigned: West Maui residents sued the state for transferring out Kaleo Manuel last week, saying only the commission’s board can make such a move.

Manuel took several hours to approve a large landowner’s request to divert water to a reservoir that could be used for water drops, but helicopters weren’t flying that day in high wind, and the reservoir doesn’t feed into the fire hydrant system.

DLNR declined to comment on the lawsuit.