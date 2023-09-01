HONOLULU (KHON2) — Economic experts at the University of Hawaii expect that the devastating wildfires on Maui leave will lasting impacts for years to come.

Roughly 2,000 homes in Lahaina and about 1,500 rooms that were used as visitor accommodations and short-term rentals were destroyed in the blaze.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Visitor numbers dropped by 75% in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday, Aug. 8 and resulted in revenue losses of more than $13 million per day — but there are signs of recovery.

“We’ve already begun to see airfare, you know, advertisements of extremely, $90 one-way from the West Coast to Maui. And, you know, this is an appeal to visitors to come help the Maui community by bringing their business back,” said UH Economic Research Organization Executive Director Carl Bonham.

Bonham said he expects that tourism in areas other than west Maui is expected to return to pre-fire levels by Thanksgiving.

“The next step is, okay, when does the community feel like it’s appropriate for people to start to come back to West Maui? We don’t know the answer to that. We are making assumptions and our forecasts were that it will happen in 2024 and that, you know, you still have a multiyear process to get visitors back in overall and many, many years before we get back to full sort of previous visitor levels and spending.” Carl Bonham, UHERO executive director

Bonham said regulations around building designs and setbacks from the ocean may need to be amended when it comes to recovery, and the state or county could acquire land to ensure it is rebuilt for Maui residents.

“Assuming people want to sell it, right? We’re not, no one’s talking up here about displacing, you know, existing landowners or anything like that.” Carl Bonham, UHERO executive director

Bonham continued with the following statement

“You’re talking about taking a very old, in many cases quite old housing and replacing it with modern housing. If you take if you take a house that was built in the forties or fifties and replace it with a house built in 2024, it’s going to be a more expensive rental and so the landowners are going to have incentives that aren’t necessarily conducive with housing, local workers and local residents and one way of addressing that is government to provide incentives or to acquire land and build public housing.”

UHERO associate professor Colin Moore said a post-disaster governance system would be better off being set up through the state legislature instead of an emergency proclamation.

“I think that would give it a more solid funding base. I think it would give it more authority and I think it would be more stable because I think if you’re thinking about a recovery timeline, that’s many, many years. An emergency proclamation, I don’t think it’s going to be you know, is going to give — whatever is decided, whatever governance system is decided upon — the sort of authority that that you would want to base it on.” Colin Moore, UHERO associate professor

Bonham said cleanup in Lahaina remains a priority and it will be months — if not over one year — before construction of new homes begins.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“But you will not see any building of homes in the Lahaina area until it’s finished, until the cleanup is finished, we know that,” Bonham said. “It won’t surprise me if it takes a whole year to get to the point where you can start thinking about building homes,” Bonham said.