HONOLULU (KHON2) — One month after the tragedy, and with so many questions still unanswered, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was adamant about honoring those who were lost, focusing his time on the families impacted by the fires and reassuring them that they are not alone.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“We are in this with them all the way,” said Bissen.

KHON2 News met with Mayor Bissen at the Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in Kaanapli.

“Our whole focus today all of our energy, is on honoring and remembering those who we’ve lost. I mean, that’s really the main focus of today. Our focus is also on Upcountry Maui — on West Maui. On honoring and showing gratitude to our volunteers. Our first responders our community members who have come together shown so much resilience. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen

After just 9 months in office, Bissen faces the most daunting task for any official — rebuilding a community ravaged by fire.

“We are not going anywhere, this is our home,” said Bissen. “This is our community, and what we’re going to do is be alongside our people who are healing and going through this process.”

The governor announced the reopening of certain portions of Kaanapali on Oct. 8. Some people feel it’s too soon, so KHON2 News asked what Bissen’s thoughts are on the reopening of West Maui.

“Clearly we’re not reopening Lahaina, clearly that’s the case,” said Bissen. “I think what the governor’s talking about is from maybe Kaanapali to Kapalua businesses that can accommodate our customers.”

Bissen said he wants to hear from the community and plans to schedule community meetings soon.

“I want to know what their challenges are. I want to know what they hope for and I wanna hear directly from them. And then we can advise the governor on how the community feels about that. I think that’s what’s important and that’s my promise to the community is to meet with them and get more information.” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen

Some arent sure people will be ready.

“My fear is if we open up tourism before we’re ready, all those years that we built up a brand of Maui — it could be jeopardized by opening up too soon and people are in a very fragile state,” said Maui County Councilmember Tamara Paltin. “I would hate for things to go sideways if they don’t have to.”

“It’s going to take some time, it really is,” said Lahaina resident Rose Crichton. “I don’t think that a lot of us had time to grieve. It’s just going to be a process, and we’re all in it for the long run.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

When you see the crosses lined up along Honoapiilani Highway and the devastation in Lahaina, it’s clear why many locals are asking for more time. Yet the economic toll is also evident across the island.