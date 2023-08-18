HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fires on Maui have left many lost and distressed pets. And the owners/caretakers of pets have lost income, homes and resources that allow them to best care for their pets.

KHON2.com was to catch up with the Maui Humane Society to see how their rescue operations are going.

“We want to be sure we can save every life, every animal over in Lāhaina,” said Katie Shannon of MHS.

The MHS is in the process of taking donations, and they have volunteers who are helping them organize the donations and distribute them.

All types of supplies are available for cats and dogs. MHS did not indicate how extensive their supplies cache is for other types of pets.

The supplies are not only for MHS usage. MHS is also providing supplies to pet owners/caretakers; so, they can take care of their pets in the midst of total upheaval.

There is also a form that pet owners/caretakers can fill out to help MHS locate your pet. They are doing search and rescue expeditions based on the information that owners/caretakers provide.

“There’s multiple components of that found report that we ask pet owners to fill out so we can make sure we are doing everything in our search and rescue medical team to ensure that the animal stays alive,” explained Shannon.

Shannon said that thus far, MHS has had 1,200 reports for lost pets filed with them. There has been no information on the number of pets that have been reunited with their owners/caretakers.

If you are wanting to donate to assist with MHS’s valiant efforts, then there are three things to consider:

MHS has a wish list that will give you insights into what they need.

MHS has a list of ways you can help.

You can also consider making a monetary donation.

“Maui Humane Society is set up at Nāpili Plaza, Lāhaina Gateway and Lāhaina Civic Center if pet owners need supplies or assistance,” added Shannon.

So, while you are cuddling with our beloved pet(s) this weekend, remember that there continues to be lost and scared pets and frightened and stressed pet owners/caretakers.