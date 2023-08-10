HONOLULU (KHON2) — With much of historic Lahaina town either burned to the ground or severely damaged, the impacts keep changing as recovery efforts continue.

The latest fatality count is 36, according to Maui County.

People are searching for loved ones and the world wants to know how to help.

How to find lost or separated loved ones

The American Red Cross is acting as the clearinghouse to reunite families. Family members can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for help.

A Maui woman has created an alphabetical spreadsheet of those lost or separated. The list is public and can be found on this website.

How to help

Gofundme has created a list of verified fundraisers. Those relief fundraisers can be found on their Maui hub page.